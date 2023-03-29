Racing on TV, March 30-April 2

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, March 30
|Road Atlanta
TA2
|8:00-9:00pm
(D)
|
|Road Atlanta
TA
|9:00-10:00pm
(D)
|
|Melbourne
practice 1
|9:25-
10:30pm
|
|Melbourne
practice 1
|9:25-
10:30pm
|
Friday, March 31
|Melbourne
practice 2
|12:55-
2:00am
|
|Melbourne
practice 2
|12:55-
2:00am
|
|Melbourne
practice 3
|9:25-
10:30pm
|
|Melbourne
practice 3
|9:25-
10:30pm
|
|Pomona
qualifying 1
|10:30-11:30pm
(SDD)
|
Saturday, April 1
Sunday, April 2
|Australian
GP
|11:30-
12:55am
pre-race
12:55-3:00am
race
|
|Texas
|12:00-2:30pm
race
|
|Pomona
qualifying 2
|12:00-
2:00pm
(D)
|
|Richmond
|2:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race
|
|Argentina
|2:30-4:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Pomona
finals
|7:00-10:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.
