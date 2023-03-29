Racing on TV, March 30-April 2

By March 29, 2023 1:51 PM

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 30

Road Atlanta
TA2		 8:00-9:00pm
(D)

Road Atlanta
TA		 9:00-10:00pm
(D)

Melbourne
practice 1		 9:25-
10:30pm

Melbourne
practice 1		 9:25-
10:30pm

Friday, March 31

Melbourne
practice 2		 12:55-
2:00am

Melbourne
practice 2		 12:55-
2:00am

Melbourne
practice 3		 9:25-
10:30pm

Melbourne
practice 3		 9:25-
10:30pm

Pomona
qualifying 1		 10:30-11:30pm
(SDD)

Saturday, April 1

Melbourne
qualifying		 12:55-2:00am

Melbourne
qualifying		 12:55-2:00am

Richmond
qualifying		 8:00-9:30am

Texas
practice 1		 9:00-10:00am

Richmond
qualifying		 10:00am-
12:00pm

Texas
qualifying		 12:15-1:15pm

Richmond 12:00-1:00pm
pre-race
1:00-3:30pm
race

Texas
practice 2		 1:45-3:30pm

Texas 3:30-4:30pm
pre-race
4:30-
7:00pm
race

Sunday, April 2

Australian
GP		 11:30-
12:55am
pre-race
12:55-3:00am
race

Texas 12:00-2:30pm
race

Pomona
qualifying 2		 12:00-
2:00pm
(D)

Richmond 2:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Argentina 2:30-4:00pm
(SDD)

Pomona
finals		 7:00-10:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

