Technical updates: 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

All 10 Formula 1 teams have brought new parts to the second race of the season at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with Williams submitting the largest number.

Many teams have focused on circuit-specific changes, with Red Bull bringing a new beam wing, rear wing and rear wing endplate to Jeddah that allows a lower downforce setting with less drag. Ferrari has done similar with its beam wing, but has front wing endplate and floor edge upgrades designed for more outright performance.

At Mercedes, the rear wing is circuit specific while there is also a new floor edge design with the intention of improving diffuser performance. McLaren has also updated its diffuser for the same reason, while its rear wing changes are solely for the drag range in Jeddah, as is the case with a new beam wing for Alpine.

Aston Martin similarly has an adapted beam wing in addition to front and rear wings for this track, with Alfa Romeo and Haas also bringing circuit-specific front and rear wings, and AlphaTauri just a rear wing update.

Williams has followed suit with a front wing and beam wing change, but it is the only team to bring front and rear corner updates — the front for cooling and rear for drag reasons — as well further cooling updates to the engine cover.

