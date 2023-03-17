RACER Spring 2023: The Season Preview Issue

Two championships, but two very different storylines.

In the Formula 1 World Championship, the big question is whether anyone can take the fight to Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, following another dominant performance by the reigning world champions in the 2023 Bahrain opener?

In a 2023 NTT IndyCar Series that looks too close to call, it’s who out of a loaded field of contenders can somehow rise above it and find a title-winning edge? Based on St. Petersburg’s season-opening sample of one, that could be any of a dozen drivers.

For both series, RACER’s Season Preview Issue has you covered. Our comprehensive F1 guide looks at every team, and includes interviews with McLaren newcomer Oscar Piastri, as well as a re-energized Lewis Hamilton (who, based on Mercedes’ early form, will need every bit of that energy).

Over in IndyCar, we’re looking at Alexander Rossi’s fresh start with Arrow McLaren, Scott McLaughlin’s rapid rise to championship contention with Team Penske, and a new attitude and impetus at Andretti Autosport. Add in a look at the prospects for all five former champions in the 2023 field, and you’re primed to go racing.

But that’s only the start of issue No. 321. We’re also taking a look at how Meyer Shank Racing’s Acura ARX-06 took the opening win of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s new GTP era (somewhat controversially, it turns out…) and how Heart of Racing’s GTD class Aston Martin outgunned every all-pro GT entry at the Rolex 24.

In NASCAR, we’re checking in with 23XI Racing new addition Tyler Reddick, a driver who team co-owner Denny Hamlin feels has multiple Cup Series championships in his future. And switching to two wheels, Yamaha’s 2021 MotoGP champ Fabio Quartararo gives us the lowdown on how he’s going to take on the Ducati hordes.

With all that, and more, we hope you enjoy the latest issue of RACER — and we hope we see someone going wheel to wheel with that man Verstappen, too…

