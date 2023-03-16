Unwell Verstappen delays arrival to Jeddah

Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix until ahead of practice on Friday due to a stomach ailment.

The double world champion leads this year’s early standings after a dominant victory in Bahrain, but will not be present in Jeddah on Thursday after spending a number of days dealing with an illness earlier this week. Verstappen says his condition has improved to the extent that he has no concerns about being on track on Friday, but that he needed the extra recovery time.

“Feeling fine again, after not being fit for a few days because of a stomach bug,” Verstappen posted on social media. “Therefore, I unfortunately had to postpone my flight for a day, so I won’t be on the track until Friday. See you in Jeddah!”

Red Bull confirmed that Verstappen had been granted permission to miss Thursday’s activities — that are largely media-based — by the FIA ahead of his arrival on Friday.

Verstappen won last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after a thrilling battle with Charles Leclerc, the first victory of his second title-winning season.