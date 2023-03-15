NHRA podcast: Brittany Force on team changes for 2023

Brittany Force’s second NHRA Top Fuel title came in dramatic fashion, and even she didn’t expect it to end how and when it did in Pomona. Force joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss her second championship, and why none of the crew members on her team are in the same position they were last year. Force also shares whether she wants to hit 340 mph in her Top Fuel dragster as well as thoughts on the 2023 season and her competition.

