NHRA podcast: Brittany Force on team changes for 2023

Brittany Force’s second NHRA Top Fuel title came in dramatic fashion, and even she didn’t expect it to end how and when it did in Pomona. Force joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to discuss her second championship, and why none of the crew members on her team are in the same position they were last year. Force also shares whether she wants to hit 340 mph in her Top Fuel dragster as well as thoughts on the 2023 season and her competition.
Formula 1 8m ago
Unwell Verstappen delays arrival to Jeddah
Max Verstappen has delayed his arrival at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix until ahead of practice on Friday due to a stomach ailment. The double (…)
IMSA 56m ago
Albuquerque puts WTR Acura on top in opening Sebring IMSA practice
The No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06 spent most of the first hour of the first practice session for the (…)
Rallying 2hr ago
WRC’s U.S. return moves closer with Tennessee test events
The FIA World Rally Championship’s first American round since 1988 has moved a significant step closer, with dry-run events for a (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring preview: Bump Day and Night
Sebring International Raceway is ready to test the fortitude of IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship drivers and the integrity of their (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Sebring IMSA LMP2 preview: Reliable excitement
Both the LMP2 and LMP3 classes begin their regular season at this weekend’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Daytona having counted only (…)
Le Mans/WEC 18hr ago
Proton Porsche out of Sebring 1000 after crash in practice
The FIA WEC field for Friday’s 1000 Miles of Sebring has been reduced to 36 cars. The heavy shunt in Free Practice 2 for the No. 88 (…)
Le Mans/WEC 18hr ago
Toyota stretches advantage in second Sebring WEC practice
After AF Corse’s Ferrari 499Ps managed to get close to the Toyotas on pace in the opening practice session of the 1000 Miles of Sebring (…)
