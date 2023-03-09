Racing on TV, March 10-12

NHRA photo

TV

By March 9, 2023 11:55 AM

By

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Friday, March 10

Phoenix
practice		 6:30-7:30pm

Phoenix 8:00-
10:00pm

Saturday, March 11

Gainsville
qualifying 1		 11:00am-
12:30pm

Phoenix
qualifying		 12:30-2:00pm

NOLA TA2 1:25-2:40pm

Phoenix
qualifying		 2:00-3:30pm

Phoenix 3:30-4:30pm
pre-race
4:30-7:00pm
race

NEOM 1 6:30-8:00pm
(SDD)

Indianapolis 7:00pm

Sunday, March 12

Gainsville
qualifying 2		 9:00-10:30am

Gainsville
TF All-Star
Callout		 10:30am-
12:00pm

Gainsville
finals		 12:00-3:00pm

NOLA TA 1:30-2:45pm

Phoenix 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

NEOM 2 7:00-9:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

