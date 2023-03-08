Preview: FR Americas and F4 U.S. Championship at NOLA

2023 Season Kicks Off at NOLA

Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) and Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda (F4 U.S.) will open their 2023 seasons at NOLA Motorsports Park in Avondale, La., for the second year in a row. With FR Americas and F4 U.S. joining the Trans Am Series, Sportscar Vintage Racing Association, Radical Cup and OPTIMA’s Search for the Ultimate Street Car on the track, the weekend will have something for everyone, with off-track events like the Hagerty Cars & Caffeine Car Show and Cars & Crawfish Cook-Off. Get tickets for the NOLA SpeedTour at SpeedTour.net/NOLA.

Meet the drivers of FR Americas and F4 U.S.

Fans will have an opportunity to meet the drivers of both FR Americas and F4 U.S. on Saturday afternoon at NOLA. FR Americas drivers will participate in a Fan Q&A session at the Event Center during the Cars & Crawfish Cook-Off at 2:30 p.m. CT. Later, join F4 U.S. drivers on the second floor of the Event Center for a series autograph session at 3:15 p.m. CT.

Stream this weekend’s races

Saturday and Sunday’s races from the NOLA SpeedTour will be streamed free on YouTube and Facebook. To watch, visit YouTube.com/SpeedTourTV, or look up @FRAmericas or @F4USChampionship on Facebook.

Key partners return

FR Americas and F4 U.S. return to the track in 2023 with support from key partners. Honda Performance Development (HPD) and Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) return as the title partner for both F4 U.S. and FR Americas. Literally “powering” the series, the Honda K20 C1 2.0-liter engine that is found in the Honda Civic Type R is the same Honda engine used on the track by both championships. Ligier Automotive returns as the official chassis manufacturer for FR Americas and F4 U.S., with the championships running the JS F3 and JS F4, respectively. Hankook Tire America Corp. remains the official tire, with both championships using specially-designed tires.