'It was a wild ride' - DeFrancesco

Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

'It was a wild ride' - DeFrancesco

IndyCar

'It was a wild ride' - DeFrancesco

By March 5, 2023 1:03 PM

By |

Andretti Autosport’s Devlin DeFrancesco went for a scary ride on Sunday at St. Petersburg when his No. 29 Honda got caught in the big Turn 3 crash that brought out a red flag on the opening lap of the new NTT IndyCar Series season.

The Italian-Canadian driver was hit with great force by A.J. Foyt Racing rookie Benjamin Pedersen in the No. 55 Chevy which shot his No. 29 car spinning into the air. Despite the ferocity of the impact, DeFrancesco was uninjured.

“I’m fine,” he said. “Not the way you want to start the season. We had concerns about Turn 3 and made IndyCar very aware of it. There have been multiple incidents there all weekend because it’s slippery. And that was the scenario that happened to me.

“I saw Helio (Castroneves) spinning in front of me and then I saw the No. 55 coming and I knew it was going to be a big one and braced up and got ready for it. It was a wild ride.”

, , IndyCar

MX-5 Cup | Round 4 – St. Pete

F1 TV PRO | 7-Day Free Trial

F1 TV PRO

Take F1 TV Pro for a test drive with a 7-day free trial. Click to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from every angle live and on demand. *T&Cs apply.F1 TV PRO

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home