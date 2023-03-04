VIDEO: St. Petersburg walk and talk with Colton Herta

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta takes a stroll down pit lane at St. Petersburg with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss a disappointing 2022 season, a strengthened Andretti IndyCar team, becoming the team leader, his Formula 1 aspirations, borrowing tools from Josef Newgarden, and more.
NASCAR 13m ago
Logano stays hot in Vegas, starts Pennzoil 400 from pole
Joey Logano came to Las Vegas Motor Speedway as its most recent winner, and he’ll begin Sunday’s race again at the top of the (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Larson fastest in Las Vegas Cup practice
Kyle Larson posted the fastest overall lap in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at 184.07mph (29.283s). (…)
SRO America 1hr ago
Gidley, Bell take GT America Race 2 wins at St. Petersburg
A busy Race 2 of GT America powered by AWS at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg showcased plenty of action in the SRO3 and GT4 classes, (…)
NASCAR 1hr ago
Berry thankful to be called up to sub for Elliott
Josh Berry is thankful he can take over the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as the substitute driver (…)
USF Pro Championships 1hr ago
Brooks goes flag to flag in USF Pro 2000 at St. Petersburg
What a difference a year makes. A little over 12 months ago, Christian Brooks left St. Petersburg, Fla. unable to make his first career start (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Sargeant's Q2 hopes dashed by regulations, not speed
Logan Sargeant saw his hopes of making Q2 on his Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix scuppered by a regulation after setting an (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Car changes clicked right in time for Verstappen's Bahrain pole
Max Verstappen says he got his Red Bull closer to his liking just in time for qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix as he secured pole (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
The new tale of St. Petersburg's treacherous Turn 3
Most repaving projects lead to an increase in traction, but as NTT IndyCar Series driver learned during Friday’s opening practice (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
HMS uncertain on when Elliott will return to cockpit
Hendrick Motorsports does not know when Chase Elliott will return to NASCAR competition after surgery Friday for a fractured tibia while (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
Wolff admits Mercedes in need of fundamental change
Toto Wolff suggests Mercedes will have to change its car concept after not making a big enough step forward over the winter, with Aston (…)
Comments