VIDEO: St. Petersburg walk and talk with Colton Herta

By March 4, 2023 2:35 PM

Andretti Autosport’s Colton Herta takes a stroll down pit lane at St. Petersburg with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss a disappointing 2022 season, a strengthened Andretti IndyCar team, becoming the team leader, his Formula 1 aspirations, borrowing tools from Josef Newgarden, and more.

INDYCAR SETUP SHEET

