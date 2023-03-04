VIDEO: IndyCar qualifying recap with Pato O'Ward

VIDEO: IndyCar qualifying recap with Pato O'Ward

Videos

VIDEO: IndyCar qualifying recap with Pato O'Ward

By March 4, 2023 6:27 PM

By |

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who placed third in his No. 5 Chevy third on the starting grid for the St. Petersburg IndyCar race, talks through a strange qualifying session where Andretti Autosport dominated, rookie Agustin Canapino starred for Juncos Hollinger Racing, and many of the front-running favorites faced adversity.

, , IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 Cup | Round 4 – St. Pete | Livestream

INDYCAR SETUP SHEET

IndyCar setup sheet: St. Petersburg

IndyCar setup sheet: St. Petersburg

F1 TV PRO | 7-Day Free Trial

F1 TV PRO

Take F1 TV Pro for a test drive with a 7-day free trial. Click to watch the Bahrain Grand Prix from every angle live and on demand. *T&Cs apply.F1 TV PRO

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home