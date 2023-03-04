VIDEO: IndyCar qualifying recap with Pato O'Ward

Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward, who placed third in his No. 5 Chevy third on the starting grid for the St. Petersburg IndyCar race, talks through a strange qualifying session where Andretti Autosport dominated, rookie Agustin Canapino starred for Juncos Hollinger Racing, and many of the front-running favorites faced adversity.
