VIDEO: Ferrari Challenge onboard at Homestead

Take a ride onboard at Homestead Miami Speedway with Dylan Medler (The Collection). This challenging 2.21 mile layout is largely flat, like many Florida circuits. As Medler illustrates, a more technical section opens the lap as drivers must find the right compromises through the opening few corners before traction becomes the dominant need in the second half of the lap.
IMSA 1m ago
Noaker grabs MX-5 Cup pole in St. Petersburg
In the first day of track action at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Robert Noaker (No. 13 Robert Noaker Racing) turned the quickest lap in (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Dixon leads opening IndyCar practice at St. Petersburg
Hits, spins, breakups, and Honda made the headlines during Friday’s opening NTT IndyCar Series session on the streets of St. Petersburg. (…)
Formula 1 2hr ago
New graphics, helmet cams among F1 broadcast updates
Formula 1 fans will be treated to helmet camera views from all 20 drivers at some stage during this season, as well as multiple new (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Mercedes a second off the pace - Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says Mercedes is a second a lap off the pace in race trim and faces a bigger deficit to Red Bull than it did in 2022 (…)
Insights & Analysis 6hr ago
PRUETT: Six IndyCar championship wild cards
Will Power. Alex Palou. Josef Newgarden. Scott Dixon. Colton Herta. Pato O’Ward. Run the last few NTT IndyCar Series championships back, (…)
Formula 1 6hr ago
Verstappen confident but wary of Red Bull performance window
Max Verstappen admits Red Bull struggled to get its car in the right performance window during Friday practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix (…)
Formula 1 7hr ago
Alonso insists pole not the goal despite fast Friday form
Fernando Alonso insists he is not thinking about pole position in the Bahrain Grand Prix despite leading the way in FP2. Aston Martin stood (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Alonso shows Aston Martin’s speed with fast time in second Bahrain GP practice
Fernando Alonso beat the Red Bull Racing drivers to the top spot in second practice at the Bahrain Grand Prix in another tantalizing (…)
Comments