VIDEO: Ferrari Challenge onboard at Homestead

Presented by: Ferrari Challenge North America

Take a ride onboard at Homestead Miami Speedway with Dylan Medler (The Collection).  This challenging 2.21 mile layout is largely flat, like many Florida circuits.  As Medler illustrates, a more technical section opens the lap as drivers must find the right compromises through the opening few corners before traction becomes the dominant need in the second half of the lap.

