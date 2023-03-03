Technical updates: 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix

While all 10 Formula 1 teams usually provide submissions of their car developments at each race during the year, the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix brings a slight technical regulation change to the floor but limited upgrades compared to pre-season testing. As a result, the FIA has received information on the changes made to the cars compared to their predecessors, on top of the floor change.

Red Bull remains guarded about its changes, only highlighting front wing tweaks and cooling-led changes to the engine cover, and Ferrari follows a similar route by pointing out the same changes as well as a new front suspension approach “from a configuration with a high track rod to one with a low track rod, driven by the demands of the aerodynamics.”

Mercedes goes into more detail, with evolutions to the front wing endplate, rear wing, nose, floor edge, sidepod inlet and front suspension, but it’s the midfield teams who offer the most insight into car changes.

Alpine has updated the front wing, nose, front suspension, front corner, floor body, engine cover, rear suspension, rear corner, beam wing and rear wing (pictured, top). The standout aspects relating to a pushrod design on the rear suspension and completely new floor.

At McLaren, the front wing, floor, sidepod inlet, engine cover, cooling louvres and beam wing are all updated for performance gains, while the front and rear brake ducts have been given circuit-specific cooling tweaks.

There’s a similar list from Alfa Romeo — with the front suspension, floor body, sidepod inlet, engine cover, rear corner, rear suspension and beam wing all updated — while a more unique revision is to the Halo, with a winglet added “to reduce losses from the Halo itself while also managing other losses created by the cockpit opening.”

The largest list of revisions is submitted by Aston Martin, as the team runs a car that it says is 95% new. It’s submissions are limited to the nose, front wing, front wing endplate, front suspension, floor fences, floor body, floor edge, diffuser, sidepod inlet, engine cover, cooling louvres, rear suspension, rear corner, beam wing, rear wing and rear wing endplate.

Haas has performance updates to the nose, front wing, front wing endplate, front suspension, floor fences, floor body, diffuser and rear suspension, also adding cooling range adaptations to the front corner and around the power unit installation.

AlphaTauri follows the same path as the majority of the midfield teams, while Williams is second only to Aston Martin in terms of new parts submitted as updates, also including tweaks to the Halo and what it describes as a “more aggressive, highly loaded beam wing.”

