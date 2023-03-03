Jim Haynes, 1933-2023

Jim Haynes, one of the major figures in the history of Lime Rock Park, has died, the track announced Friday.

A two-time SCCA National Champion driver, Haynes purchased Lime Rock Park in 1964 from its builders and over the next 11 years, first as owner and then as general manager, shepherded the facility’s growth from near bankruptcy to internationally recognized motorsports venue.

Skip Barber, who succeeded Haynes as president of Lime Rock Park and was friend of Jim’s for more than six decades, noted the debt owed by everyone who today enjoys visiting and using the track. “All of us who are members of the Lime Rock Park community, fans, event participants and track staff, greatly appreciate the contributions Jim made in the track’s formative days, and his dedication to its long-term success,” said Barber.

Following his tenure at Lime Rock Park, Haynes worked with the SCCA’s national office. Prior to his retirement to Florida with Toni Abercrombie Haynes, his wife and partner of 43 years, Jim was for many years the general manager of Wisconsin’s Road America circuit.