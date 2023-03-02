Stroll bracing himself for a painful weekend in Bahrain

Lance Stroll says he will be driving through pain and discomfort after having screws inserted in a broken wrist 10 days ago because he’s so keen to drive the competitive new Aston Martin in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Aston Martin has confirmed Stroll will participate in this weekend’s race after he missed the entirety of pre-season testing due to injuries sustained in a crash while cycling in Spain less than two weeks ago. Stroll had surgery last Monday and was in a cast for three days but has since been going through rehabilitation that leaves him confident he will be able to race.

“Yeah, they’re (the wrists) feeling good,” Stroll said. “A big push over the last 12 days since my accident to get me here. I was in the sim yesterday, the day before. Feeling pretty strong.

“It was a day-by-day thing. With the injuries it’s always hard to tell. It’s not a really clear answer how long it will take. The first few days were rough but then the last four or five days, it’s really been improving a lot every day. I’ve still got 20 hours or something! So every minute counts and I was feeling good in the sim yesterday. Full lock, and all lock and all range of motion feels good.

“I got it cleared by the doctors and they’re confident I can go racing and that the bones are looking good. I fell off my bike and broke my wrist and had a surgery on my right wrist. Just a small procedure — it was just physiotherapy and rehab to get me here.”

Expanding on the surgery, Stroll says he has had screws put in his right wrist that may never be removed, but that the pain from the injuries is not enough to stop him wanting to race.

“Yeah, surgery… so, screws. (Taking them out) is not 100% for sure guaranteed yet. The doctor said we will re-assess — they could come out, they could stay in, just depends how you’re feeling down the line.”

“It hurts a bit, but it feels good, it feels solid. I really felt like I could drive normally with a little bit more discomfort, but nothing that’s stopping me from driving or any excruciating pain or anything like that.

“I want to have every chance to go racing. If I feel like I’m fit enough to race, with a bit of discomfort, I’m going to do it. We’re professional athletes — in every sport we’re sometimes in a bit of discomfort. If I felt it was not smart or there was a risk or I felt my bones were not ready, I wouldn’t do it. F1 is a long season, it’s 23 races — it’s not all about being here in Bahrain — but I feel confident, doctors feel confident, so here I am.”

Stroll admits Aston Martin’s strong pre-season performance is another reason he’s so eager to get back behind the wheel.

“Yeah, it looks great! I think everyone’s really excited,” he noted. “I’m excited to get back driving. It was painful to watch the test from a couch and not be in the car. The early signs look good but never know until you go racing, so I think we’re going to find out a lot more.”

