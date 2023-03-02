Stroll to drive for Aston Martin in Bahrain

Lance Stroll will return to drive for Aston Martin at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite recently needing surgery on a wrist injury.

The Canadian suffered injuries in what was described as a “minor” bicycling accident while out training in Spain ahead of pre-season testing. Stroll missed the entire three-day test as a result of the incident and had to have surgery on his wrist, but after running in the Aston Martin simulator he will attempt to race this weekend in Bahrain.

“It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running,” Stroll said. “However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead.

“It was an unfortunate accident — I fell from my bike when my tire caught a hole in the ground — but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly. Since then, I’ve been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend.

“I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery. Now I’m ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend — something I’m really looking forward to.”

Aston Martin says Stroll will “participate” in the grand prix weekend, but also confirmed that both Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne will be on-site in their capacity as reserve drivers. Drugovich completed two sessions during pre-season testing and was recently named as Stroll’s replacement should he prove to not be fit to race.

