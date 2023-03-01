Racing on TV, March 2-5

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, March 2

Sebring TA2 8:00-9:00pm
Sebring TA 9:00-10:00pm
Friday, March 3

Bahrain
practice 1		 6:25-
7:30am

Bahrain
practice 1		 6:25-
7:30am

Bahrain
practice 2		 9:55-
11:00am

Bahrain
practice 2		 9:55-
11:00am

St. Petersburg
practice 1		 3:00-4:15pm

Las Vegas
qualifying		 4:30-6:00pm

Las Vegas
qualifying		 6:30-8:00pm

Las Vegas 8:00-9:00pm
pre-race
9-11:00pm
race

Saturday, March 4

Bahrain
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Bahrain
practice 3		 6:25-7:30am

Bahrain
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

Bahrain
qualifying		 9:55-11:00am

St. Petersburg
practice 2		 10:00-11:00am

Las Vegas
qualifying		 1:30-3:30pm

St. Petersburg
qualifying		 2:15-3:30pm

Las Vegas 3:30-4:30pm
pre-race
4:30-7:00pm
race

Daytona 7:00pm

Sunday, March 5

Bahrain GP 8:30-9:55am
pre-race
9:55am-
12:00pm
race

St. Petersburg
warmup		 9:00-9:30

St. Petersburg 9:50-11:05am

St. Petersburg 12:00-
12:30pm
pre-race
12:30-2:30pm
race

Las Vegas 3:00-3:30pm
pre-race
3:30-7:00pm
race

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

  • SRO-america.com
  • SCCA.com
  • Ferrari Challenge
  • The Trans Am Series airs in 60-minute highlight shows in primetime on the MAVTV Network. For those wishing to tune in live, the entire lineup of SpeedTour events will stream for free on the SpeedTour TV YouTube page. SpeedTour TV will also air non-stop activity on Saturday and Sunday (SVRA, IGT and Trans Am). You can also watch all Trans Am event activity on the Trans Am YouTube page and Facebook page.

