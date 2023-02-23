F1 Academy to end debut season at USGP

The new F1 Academy has confirmed its inaugural seven-round season, with a support event at the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas as the final round.

The all-female series will feature Formula 4 cars and targets drivers making an initial step out of karting, with the intention of preparing them to continue up the ladder to Formula 3. The 15-car series is aiming to keep costs low by avoiding the majority of Formula 1 weekends, but has confirmed a calendar that will utilize F1 circuits in the form of the Red Bull Ring, Barcelona-Catalunya, Zandvoort and Monza, while also hosting events in Valencia and at Paul Ricard.

The final round, however, will be as a support race to F1 at Circuit of the Americas, where there will be three races. With an emphasis on increasing track time for female drivers, the schedule includes two 40-minute practice sessions before two 15-minute qualifying sessions. Those will set the grids for Race 1 and Race 3 — both 30-minute events — while the top eight finishers in Race 1 will be reversed to set the grid for a 20-minute Race 2.

The longer races will allocate points in the same way as F1 does, from 25 to the winner down to one for 10th place, while it’s 10 points to the winner down to one for eighth place in Race 2, as well as two points for pole in each qualifying session and a point for fastest lap.

“I’m very pleased to reveal the calendar of F1 Academy’s inaugural season,” general manager Bruno Michel said. “Our goal was to be able to race on as many Formula 1 Grand Prix tracks as possible, with circuits that could be a great challenge for the drivers. The teams know these layouts very well, so they will be able to help their young talents get to grips quickly.

“We had announced that F1 Academy would be racing alongside Formula 1 at one event, so it’s fantastic to be part of the F1 Grand Prix package in Austin, where we will also conclude the first season, in front of the F1 paddock and the American crowd.

“There is quite a gap in between Rounds 6 and 7, but that is mainly due to the fact that we will be sending the cars and equipment by ship, to save on logistical costs.

“Additionally, there will be 15 days of testing to add to the track time in 2023, with the first two days in Barcelona on April 11 and 12. We will reveal the rest of the dates in due time.”

2023 F1 Academy schedule:

Round Date Venue

1 April 28–29, Spielberg, Austria

2 May 5-7, Valencia, Spain

3 May 19–21, Barcelona, Spain

4 June 23–25, Zandvoort, Netherlands

5 July 7-9, Monza, Italy

6 July 29–30, Le Castellet, France

7 October 20–22, Austin, USA

