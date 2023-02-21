Rosberg X Racing retains Kristoffersson and Ahlin-Kottulinsky for Extreme E season 3

Nico Rosberg’s Rosberg X Racing has retained Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky for Extreme E’s third season.

The duo were paired together last year, and took two round wins and three top qualifier results en route to second in the standings. They narrowly missed out to Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 after late season struggles – mechanical issues resulting in a first missed final in Chile, and another absence from the main in the finale in Uruguay – dented their title hopes.

“I’m super happy that Mikaela and Johan have signed for another season,” said Rosberg. “With the experience and track record of both drivers, we will be prepared for the battle and hopefully make for some exciting action on track.

“Last year, we sadly didn’t take home the championship trophy, but this year we plan on giving it our all.”

Five-time World Rallycross champion Kristoffersson, who is about to embark on his third season with RXR, said: “I am very happy to continue with RXR. I am confident that we can build on our experience and come back stronger than ever.

“Having Mikaela on my side for another season is an extra motivation. She’s a great person on and off the track, and she has really impressed me with her development and her will to work.”

Ahlin-Kottulinsky joined in place of Molly Taylor, who departed the team following its title-winning maiden campaign, and is keen to build on the promise her partnership with Kristoffersson showed last year.

“Joining RXR last year was a dream come true,” said Ahlin-Kottulinsky. “I learnt so much from Johan and the team, so to come back for another season is fantastic. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and give it everything I’ve got. It’s going to be an epic season.”

Kristoffersson and Ahlin-Kottulinsky join Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen (Andretti United), Kevin Hansen and Taylor (Veloce Racing), Emma Gilmour and Tanner Foust (McLaren), and Nasser Al-Attiyah and Klara Andersson (Abt Cupra) all confirmed so far, with Acciona Sainz also indicating that Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz will remain.

The third season of the all-electric off-road series will begin with the Desert X Prix in Saudi Arabia on March 11-12.