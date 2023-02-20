Stroll out of F1 pre-season testing after cycling accident

Lance Stroll will miss pre-season testing after he sustained injuries in a minor bicycle accident while training in Spain.

The Aston Martin driver was injured while continuing his preparations for the 2023 season in Europe, ahead of originally flying to Bahrain later this week for the only three-day pre-season test beginning on Thursday. However, he will now miss this week’s duties, with his participation in the opening round of the season at the same venue also in doubt.

The team says Stroll is expecting to make a quick recovery and be able to resume driving soon, adding that his fitness to return to the car “will be assessed daily and the team will issue an update ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix”.

“I’ve had an unfortunate accident whilst training on my bike in preparation for the season,” Stroll said. “I am determined to get back in the car and I am excited about the season ahead with the team. I am motivated to bounce back from this setback as quickly as possible.”

At present Aston Martin isn’t in a position to confirm its driver line-up for the pre-season test, with Fernando Alonso joining the team this winter from Alpine. If Alonso does not carry out complete duties, then the team could call upon one of its reserve drivers Felipe Drugovich and Stoffel Vandoorne to take part.