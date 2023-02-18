Keselowski leads Ford sweep in final Daytona practice

Brad Keselowski topped the speed chart in a quiet final practice session ahead of the Daytona 500.

Keselowski’s fastest lap was 191.201 mph (47.071 seconds). The RKF Racing driver and co-owner ran 14 laps, including time in the draft.

Joey Logano was second fastest at 191.196 mph. Logano logged 26 laps with his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney third fastest at 191.180 mph, Ryan Preece was fourth fastest at 191.180 mph, with Harrison Burton completing an all-Ford top-five at 191.176 mph.

Chase Briscoe was sixth fastest at 191.063 mph, AJ Allmendinger seventh at 190.811 mph, and Justin Haley was eighth fastest at 190.783 mph with Noah Gragson (190.062 mph), and Riley Herbst (190.042 mph) rounding out the top-10.

Herbst made it on track for the first time in his repaired Rick Ware Racing Ford. He did not practice on Friday after being collected in a crash during his Thursday night Duel race.

It was an uneventful 50-minute session and only 16 cars went on track. Among those who did not practice were the Toyota stable of drivers, the four Hendrick Motorsports drivers, and Kevin Harvick.

Drafting was the agenda for some of the Ford teams, like Team Penske’s trio of drivers Logano, Blaney and Austin Cindric, as well as their Wood Brothers partner Burton.

At the start of practice, Ford drivers Logano, Burton, Blaney, Briscoe, Cindric, Keselowski and Preece drafted in a single-file line with Chevrolet drivers Allmendinger, Haley and Gragson. There were also smaller drafts such as Haley, Allmendinger, Logano and Burton, and Conor Daly, who did single-car runs, also ran with Herbst at one point.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson made practice laps but also spent a good amount of time practicing pit road procedure. The No. 84 team brought out the pit board sign as Johnson practiced his entry onto pit road and getting in and out of the pit stall.

UP NEXT: The 65th Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday.