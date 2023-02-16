Blue Marble Radical Cup confirms fourth race with IndyCar at Toronto

Radical Motorsport has confirmed that its Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series will take on a street circuit for the first time in 2023, at the Honda Indy Toronto, July 14-16.

“We’re excited to announce the July destination on the 2023 schedule is yet another NTT IndyCar Series crown-jewel event, the Honda Indy Toronto,” said Radical’s Global Motorsport Director Tom Drewer. “We are bringing the Blue Marble Radical Cup, its competitors, teams, and partners to more spectator events this season to provide more atmosphere, more fun, and more exposure than ever before.”

In a twist, the Blue Marble Radical Cup will join its Canadian counterpart, the Emzone Radical Cup Canada for a “race within a race” format that will feature both series.

“This really shows Radical’s commitment to our large Canadian customer base, and obviously other successful premium make Cup series have done a similar thing in the past,” explained Drewer. “With contingents from both North and South of the border, we’re expecting one of the biggest Radical grids ever assembled. I want to thank Chris Bye and the team at FEL Motorsports, along with Honda Indy Toronto, and Radical’s official tire partner Hankook for working with us to make this happen.”

Set at Exhibition Place in the heart of Toronto, the Honda Indy boasts tens of thousands of spectators for a three-day festival event. With last year’s Sunday grandstand tickets selling out, it’s a fan favorite which, as reported by the Toronto Star, is equally loved by the drivers. Scott Dixon, the 2022 winner commented, “It’s a circuit you can really attack on. Some tracks you’re, like, on attack and you can go only eight out of 10. But here, it’s 12 out of 10. It’s like a bit of a bullring. You can’t let up.”

The Blue Marble Radical Cup is only weeks away from its season opener at NOLA Motorsports Park, March 9-12, where the series will feature alongside Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 United States. The series will then support the NTT IndyCar Series for three events in a row — the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, April 28-30, the Sonsio Grand Prix presented by AMR at Road America, June 15-18 and the Honda Indy Toronto, July 14-16.

Texas is the penultimate stop for the Blue Marble Radical Cup where it joins fellow USAC-sanctioned series Porsche Sprint Challenge and the USF Pro Championships at Circuit of The Americas, Aug. 25-27, before a season finale with IndyCar at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Sept. 8-10.

“With more high-profile events, Radical continues to attract rising stars from the country club and premium GT sports car categories along with young karters and open-wheel drivers looking for an alternative pathway into prototypes and the upper echelons of the sport,” said Drewer.

Blue Marble Radical Cup events are open to all local and regional Radical racers with eligible cars to participate. More information, including links to register for events and obtain licensing can be found at www.radicalmotorsport.com. Follow the Blue Marble Radical Cup North America social media pages for news and updates as the season approaches.

2023 Blue Marble Radical Cup North America schedule:

OT Jan 28-29 NOLA Official Test

R1 Mar 9-12 NOLA, w/ Trans Am

R2 Apr 28-30 Barber, w/ IndyCar

R3 June 15-18 Road America, w/ IndyCar

R4 July 14-16 Toronto, w/ IndyCar

R5 Aug 25-27 COTA, w/ USAC

R6 Sept 8-10 Laguna Seca, w/ IndyCar

WF TBD World Finals