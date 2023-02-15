Trackhouse Racing extends deal with Suarez

Daniel Suarez, fresh off a career year in the NASCAR Cup Series, has signed a multiyear contract extension with Trackhouse Racing.

“Trackhouse is my home, and I am very happy with this announcement,” Suarez said. “We are building something special on the No. 99 team and at Trackhouse Racing. We can’t wait to get the season started.”

Trackhouse Racing, founded by Justin Marks, debuted in 2021 with Suarez as its flagship driver. Suarez won his first race last season at Sonoma Raceway to qualify for the playoffs for the first time. The victory was the first for a Mexican driver in the Cup Series.

In the playoffs, Suarez was eliminated in the second round after a mechanical issue at the Charlotte Roval. He finished 10th in the championship standings with career-high marks in top-10 finishes (13) and top-five finishes (six).

“Obviously, everyone at Trackhouse Racing is pleased with the performance and professionalism of Daniel both on and off the track,” Marks said. “Culture has been of prime importance — Trackhouse existed only on a whiteboard in an office. Daniel has fulfilled every expectation and we look forward to the future. The best is yet to come.”

Suarez debuted in the Cup Series in 2017 with Joe Gibbs Racing. It was an unexpected promotion for the newly minted Xfinity Series champion, as Suarez was called up after the sudden retirement of Carl Edwards.

Trackhouse Racing is the fourth organization Suarez has driven for in the Cup Series and where he’s had the longest tenure. After his two years with Joe Gibbs, Suarez spent one year at Stewart-Haas Racing and one year with the Gaunt Brothers program.

In 2022 with the acquisition of Chip Ganassi’s program, Trackhouse expanded to two full-time cars as Ross Chastain became a teammate to Suarez.