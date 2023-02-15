Bowman, sponsor Ally extend Hendrick contracts

Alex Bowman and his primary sponsor, Ally Financial, have signed multiyear contract extensions with Hendrick Motorsports.

With a three-year contract extension, Bowman will remain the driver of the No. 48 Chevrolet through at least 2026. Bowman joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2018 and inherited Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s No. 88 car. He moved into the No. 48 when seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson retired at the end of the 2021 season.

Bowman has five wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and has qualified for the playoffs for the last five consecutive seasons.

“It’s hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” said Bowman. “Having support from a sponsor like Ally, a car owner like Mr. Hendrick, and a team like Hendrick Motorsports is everything you could want as a race car driver. I’m pumped about what’s in store for the Ally 48 this season and love the direction we’re heading. We have a lot to accomplish, and it all starts this week in Daytona.”

Ally has signed a five-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports through the 2028 season. Ally is a full-season sponsor of Bowman’s Chevrolet.

“We couldn’t ask for a better partner than Hendrick Motorsports, so extending our relationship for the next five years was a no-brainer,” said Ally chief marketing and public relations officer Andrea Brimmer. “We’re one team and Ally, together with Hendrick Motorsports and Alex, are a winning combination. Through this extension and our recently announced NASCAR sponsorship, we are fully committed to being an active part of the sport and deepening our engagement with fans.

“Alex is our guy and a true ally. He’s an incredible driver who shares our passion for connecting to the community. We’re proud to stand by him as his longest sponsor and expand on this true partnership.

Ally signed with Hendrick Motorsports in 2019 as the sole primary sponsor on the No. 48. The company worked with Jimmie Johnson for two seasons before Bowman took over the car.

“When Ally makes a commitment to something, they’re all in,” said Rick Hendrick. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see their passion for the No. 48 team and the unique ways they use the sponsorship to engage with our fans. Not only do these initiatives positively influence Ally’s business — they leave a lasting impact on the communities where we race. It’s a special partnership that’s just getting started.

“We’re thrilled to extend with Alex, who is one of NASCAR’s most exciting young stars. In addition to being hugely talented, he has incredible passion and commitment that set him apart. He’s a proven winner, and I don’t know of anyone who has worked harder to reach this level. The opportunity to continue our relationships with Alex and everyone at Ally is a great way to kick off 2023. It’s a tremendous combination.”

Ally is an Official Partner of NASCAR as well as the entitlement sponsor of the Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway. The Bowman and Ally partnership extends beyond NASCAR as Ally supports Bowman’s dirt racing and has helped him raise money for rescue animals.