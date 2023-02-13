AMR's new headquarters "more than just a statement of intent"

Aston Martin didn’t just give a first look at its new-for-2023 car on Monday, but also a glimpse of its new 400,000 engineering campus at Silverstone.

The so-called ‘smart factory’, adjacent to the team’s current facility which has been in use since the team’s Jordan origins in the early 1990s, is set to open in the spring following the completion of its first phase. A second and third element, comprising a wind tunnel, simulator, and exhibition space, are set to follow by the end of next year.

“This year’s move into our new state-of-the-art factory is more than just a serious statement of intent: it will considerably strengthen and empower every single individual in this organization, helping us to deliver on our ambition to narrow the gap to the front of the grid and, in time, become genuine championship frontrunners,” said the team’s executive chairman Lawrence Stroll.

“In the past year, we have demonstrated the determination and belief needed to move forward and we have constructed a brand-new car to match our vision and ambition.

“The talk today is of new energy – and, believe me, it feels like a fresh start and an incredibly promising and ambitious way to begin the new season.”

Fernando Alonso, who joined the team in the off-season from Alpine, added that the factory, along with the team’s aggressively redesigned car, highlights the team’s lofty ambitions.

“I have always said that I could see the ambition that shines bright at AMF1,” said Alonso. “And as we launch the car in this brand-new factory, I think everyone can now see the scale of the ambition and determination at the heart of this organization.”

The new factory is the first purpose-built F1 factory since McLaren’s now-iconic ‘Technology Centre’ was completed in 2003, and has been developed with sustainability in-mind. The campus will include a 72,000 m2 of wild meadow with over 1,500 trees, increased insulation, air-sourced heat pumps, and photovoltaic solar energy to reduce the team’s carbon footprint by 278 tonnes per year.

There will also be a wellness system for all staff that will include access to a gymnasium with full-time personal trainers, as well as yoga and other fitness programs and a staff restaurant with an outdoor seating area.