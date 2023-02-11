2023 AlphaTauri livery unveiled during New York Fashion Week

AlphaTauri has launched the livery it will run on the AT04 during Fashion Week in New York, with heavy red additions after the arrival of new sponsor PKN ORLEN.

The team has traditionally run a matte blue and white color scheme since evolving from the Toro Rosso branding, and the base design is similar but the arrival of a new partner now brings a red rear wing and rear view mirrors.

The team gave a short release that showed the car alongside the new AlphaTauri AW23 collection. Both drivers were present in New York for the unveiling — initially showing the 2023 livery with little in the way of detail from the new car, but images following the launch show the AT04 to retain the severely undercut sidepods from last season.

Yuki Tsunoda will be the more experienced of the two drivers in 2023 as Nyck de Vries replaces Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly, with the Dutchman having made just one grand prix start for Williams at Monza last year.

“As we know, Formula 1 has seen a huge increase in popularity due to the likes of Netflix and social media over the last few years,” team principal Franz Tost said. “So, it’s extremely important that we continue to grow in this market, which is why I’m pleased we were able to launch our 2023 livery here today in New York City to show our appreciation to the US audience.

“Likewise, I think it’s great that AlphaTauri could display their new collection at the event, as this year is the first time they’ll sell their clothing here in America.”