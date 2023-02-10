Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT

Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.

“ALTAWKILAT has been a part of our Extreme E journey from the beginning, and we are happy to have our relationship grow to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E, said Andretti Autosport Chairman and CEO Michael Andretti. “ALTAWKILAT shares our interest in supporting the mission of Extreme E as a sport for purpose. Like Andretti, ALTAWKILAT’s passion for motorsport runs deep and to do it together in this all-electric form of motorsport is a chapter we look forward to.”

ALTAWKILAT aims to use its Extreme E involvement to demonstrate the company’s commitment to increasing awareness of the effects of global warming and climate change on ecosystems across the globe.

“We are delighted and honored to partner with Andretti, a legend in motorsports,” said Mohammed Abduljawad, chairman and CEO of ALTAWKILAT. “We admire the great work done by the Andretti team through their Extreme E program to bring awareness to effects of global warming and to demonstrate the use of alternate mobility solutions such as electric vehicles. We are privileged to be associated with the team from season 3 and hope to play an active role in bringing awareness for the use of alternate energy sources to reduce air pollution and the need to protect the planet from effects of global warming. During the Desert X Prix event in Neom, ALTAWKILAT will be launching a major community program coinciding with Earth Day that will educate the local population on the need to protect our environment.”

The Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E ODYSSEY 21 will make its debut with team drivers Catie Munnings and Timmy Hansen in Saudi Arabia at the Desert X Prix on March 11-12.