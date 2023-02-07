Verizon extends sponsorship deal with Team Penske

Telecommunications firm Verizon has signed a new multi-year sponsorship extension with Team Penske and the No. 12 Chevy driven by defending NTT IndyCar Series champion Will Power.

“Verizon has been a great partner of Team Penske since our first season together in 2009,” said Roger Penske. “With their commitment to cutting-edge technology and performance, Verizon has been an integral part of our success in IndyCar competition and the company continues to deliver for our team and for the IndyCar Series. We are excited to build on our success together for the future.”

Power’s 15-year tenue with Team Penske has coincided with almost all of his starts featuring Verizon’s branding and colors.

“Very few drivers are lucky enough to have the support of one partner for as long as I’ve had the opportunity to work with Verizon,” said Power. “They have been instrumental in my career – a career that would likely have looked much different without them. I still have things I want to accomplish, and I look forward to representing them and bringing the Verizon Chevy back to the winner’s circle.”