MPG's Prototype Celebration brings additional track time and dual class competition

Morgan Performance Group’s (MPG) Prototype Celebration categories for the 2023 road racing series brings new excitement to the division which will feature two classes – Prototype and Prototype Lite – in the seven-weekend doubleheader events.

This year’s Prototype Celebration race weekend will bring more track time in the dual classes during the three-day events with a consistent race format with a Saturday Enduro and a Sunday Sprint race. The Enduro contests will consist of three driver combinations (Pro Driver/Gentleman Driver, Two Gentleman Drivers and one Gentleman Driver only) with a mandatory five-minute pit stop.

The Prototype division will compete with three types of vehicles – LMP3, PC and Wolf – and the Prototype Lite group will also have three car configurations – Radical, Revolution and NP01. All of the Prototype Celebration cars will compete with an “Open Tire” rule.

“We are very excited to expand our Prototype Celebration classes in 2023 to 14 races,” said Rob Morgan, CEO and founder of the Morgan Performance Group (MPG). “With the variety of machinery in the two Prototype celebration categories and the added track time, we feel the racers and the teams will have a great experience throughout each race weekend.”

“With one Enduro (50 minutes) and one Sprint race (30 minutes) plus five practice rounds (190 minutes) and qualifying session (20 minutes), we’ll have nearly five hours of on-track activity for the Prototype Celebration cars each race weekend. We believe that is one of the strongest schedules for the division in North America.”

MPG, previously known as GT Celebration in its first three seasons, has a solid 14-race campaign led by organization executives Nick Lester and Kelly Collins plus race directors Casey Carden and Terry Earwood.

The 2023 MPG road racing tour is scheduled to begin at Nevada’s Spring Mountain Motor Resort and Country Club on April 21-23 followed by Georgia’s Road Atlanta on May 11-13; California’s Sonoma Raceway on June 16-18; Tennessee’s FlatRock Motor Club on July 7-9; VIRginia International Raceway on Aug. 4-6; Utah Motorsports Campus on Sept. 8-10 and New York’s Watkins Glen International on Oct. 27-29.

Registration is now available for the upcoming tests and races by visiting www.mpg-racing.com. Follow along with MPG by following them on Facebook and Instagram.