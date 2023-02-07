Get started in racing with the Skip Barber Race Series Masters class

Bob Perlmutter had a dominant season in the last year’s Skip Barber Race Series, claiming the 2022 Masters Class Championship by 80 points over Quentin Wahl. Perlmutter’s performance was highlighted by his first win at the historic Watkins Glen International and followed up by a victory sweep at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

What did they have in common? They were over 35 years old and chasing their love of racing!

For racers above the age of 35 years old, we invite you to compete in our Skip Barber Formula Race Series in the Masters class. Experience the thrill of competing behind the wheel of an open-wheel car on some of America’s most legendary racing venues like VIRginia International Raceway, Lime Rock Park, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, and many others. Nothing matches the feeling of achievement after a battle amongst your fellow competitors.

Graduates of the Skip Barber Racing School 2-Day Advanced Formula Racing School and those holding a valid racing license are eligible to compete in the Skip Barber Race Series. The arrive-and-drive race series combines the expert coaching of Skip Barber instructors with a true spec series, utilizing state-of-the-art Mygale Formula cars, offering a premier amateur racing environment at world-class North American tracks. Equalized race cars and a focus on driver development allow a driver’s true talent to determine the race outcome.

The champion of the 2023 Skip Barber Race Series Masters class will win a scholarship to compete in the 2024 Skip Barber Race Series, with second place receiving a half-season scholarship and third receiving a one-race scholarship. The mix of equalized race cars, the arrive-and-drive format, and fantastic camaraderie between all the competitors bring many drivers back year after year.