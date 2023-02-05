Harvick to join Fox booth alongside Joy and Bowyer from 2024

Kevin Harvick announced Saturday night at the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum that he will join the Fox Sports broadcast booth in 2024 after his final season as a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

“I’m going to be along for the ride with you for a while,” Harvick said. “I’m going to be sitting up in the booth with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer, and I’m looking forward to that. I’m here to break the news I’m joining your team.”

The 2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion will retire after his 23rd full season at the Cup Series level. Harvick is going into his 10th season with Stewart-Haas Racing, with whom he won his championship in the first year of the elimination format.

“We’re coming right to the booth and I couldn’t be happier,” said Harvick. “For me, the timing and life has just been absolutely perfect with everything on the driving side and now to have this opportunity to tell people about racing. There’s not anything I love more, and I can’t wait.”

Harvick has become a regular and fan favorite in the Fox Sports booth over the years for NASCAR Xfinity Series race broadcasts. He has also called Craftsman Truck Series races for the network.

It is a role Harvick will continue to fill this season as a guest analyst in four Xfinity Series races and three Craftsman Truck Series races. He will be in the booth for the Xfinity Series races at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Richmond raceway and the “Drivers Only” broadcast at Charlotte Motor Speedway. His Craftsman Truck Series broadcast duties will be for Circuit of the Americas, Kansas Speedway, and World Wide Technology Raceway events.

“I can’t overstate how thrilled we are for Kevin to be an official member of the Fox Sports family,” said Brad Zager, president, production and operations/executive of Fox Sports. “This is a marriage eight years in the making — since he first stepped into our NASCAR Xfinity Series booth with more presence and poise than most newcomers dream of. It has been fun to watch Kevin learn the TV ropes, and we cannot wait to hear him, Mike, and Clint call their first race together.”

Harvick enters the 2023 season with 60 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series

“I have so many things that I’m grateful for, and this sport has been so great to me in the car,” Harvick said. “But I’ve built so many relationships over the past 30 years, and I don’t want to lose those.”