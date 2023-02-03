VIDEO: First impressions with CGR IndyCar rookie Marcus Armstrong

Videos

February 3, 2023

RACER checks in with one of IndyCar’s promising rookies, New Zealand’s Marcus Armstrong, who’s sharing the No. 11 Honda with Takuma Sato in 2023.

