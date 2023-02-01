Radical Motorsport introduces the SR10 XX

Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer, has confirmed it has upgraded its popular SR10 to SR10 XXR format. The introduction of the SR10 XXR comes just one month after the latest model, the SR3 XXR, was released, aligning its two most popular race cars under the XXR banner.

Proving to be the motorsport country club and track day car of choice, Radical Motorsport has placed over 100 SR10s with customers since the model’s introduction in 2020, with United States-based customers making up 70 per cent of all orders. Bolstering the recognition in racing and popularity, Radical Motorsport has upgraded the SR10 to new SR10 XXR guise.

Months after the SR3 XXR’s introduction, the SR10 XXR has the XXR line’s inspiration of design and engineering upgrades, mated to the SR10’s acclaimed, long-life 425 bhp turbocharged 2.3-litre unit by Radical Performance Engines.

Most noticeable for the SR3 XXR is its new front louvres, created for better aerodynamics at high speed, reduced understeer and improved cooling efficiency. Creating enhanced stability through corners and at speed, the SR10 XXR is also fitted with the popular LMP-inspired ‘central fin’ feature from the SR3 XXR, alongside new lightweight alloy wheels and high-intensity front DRL light clusters; all as standard.

For drivers looking for even more weight reduction, a brand-new carbon splitter and diffuser package is available as a cost option.

Joe Anwyll, Radical Motorsport CEO, said: “The SR10 range has continued to push the boundaries of modern engineering capabilities with the same pure Radical driving experience. Our fastest-selling model in our history, and a favourite with US customers in particular, we’ve been working hard to cherry-pick the best XXR model line upgrades and adding them to our best-selling model, the SR10.

“The last two years have been great to witness, seeing the SR10 be so well received in the track day and country club markets. As well as some impressive styling updates to the bodywork, the addition of the ‘central fin’ and front louvres have proven to increase the SR10 XXR’s usability even more, allowing drivers to extract even more of the car’s mind-blowing potential. Not only is this a very exciting announcement for all potential new Radical Motorsport owners, but also to our loyal client base, as we thought it was only right that we make these fantastic updates available to them, too.”

Delivering on customer feedback, many of the new SR10 XXR updates will be made available to current SR10 owners in the form of a new ‘XXR Evolution Pack’. This will include the XXR’s improved aerodynamic upgrades on the front clam, as well as the new wheel design, optimised cooling and revised set-up, and the carbon fibre bodywork items as an option.

Both SR10 XXR and SR10 models with the ‘XXR Evolution Pack’ will continue to be eligible in international Radical Cup championships within the ‘Platinum’ classes.