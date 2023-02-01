Race Industry Week interview: IndyCar’s Jay Frye

Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Frye looks back on a record-breaking season that included the fastest pole speed, fastest front row and fastest field in the history of the Indianapolis 500 while on-track passing records, first recorded in 2006, were broken at five events. As an indicator of overall series health, 2022 also featured growing entry lists with more paddock expansion expected in 2023. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.