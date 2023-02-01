Race Industry Week interview: IndyCar’s Jay Frye

Jay Frye, President of IndyCar, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Frye looks back on a record-breaking season that included the fastest pole speed, fastest front row and fastest field in the history of the Indianapolis 500 while on-track passing records, first recorded in 2006, were broken at five events. As an indicator of overall series health, 2022 also featured growing entry lists with more paddock expansion expected in 2023. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.
Le Mans/WEC 2hr ago
Garage 56 testing kicks into gear at Daytona
Mike Rockenfeller, Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson put a new Chevrolet Camaro ZL-1 through its paces for the first time at Daytona (…)
TV 4hr ago
Racing on TV, February 4-5
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Saturday, February 4 Sunday, February 5 Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
McLaren can call on Schumacher as F1 reserve option
McLaren can utilize Mick Schumacher as one of its reserve drivers as part of its technical partnership with Mercedes, the team has (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 4hr ago
Four races, three circuits for 2023 F5000 Revival race series
Seb Coppola, president of the Formula 5000 Drivers Association. has announced a four-race U.S. schedule for the group’s revival series for (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Possibilities ‘wide open’ for F1 teams to make technical gains, says Aston deputy TD
The ability for teams to make big improvements with their 2023 cars is “wide open” across the grid, according to Aston Martin Racing’s (…)
Insights & Analysis 7hr ago
PRUETT: Take a bow, IMSA
Take a bow, IMSA chairman Jim France, CEO Ed Bennett, president John Doonan, competition boss Simon Hodgson, technical gurus Matt Kurdock (…)
Insights & Analysis 12hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, February 1
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
Radical Cup 12hr ago
Radical Motorsport introduces the SR10 XX
Radical Motorsport, the UK’s largest race car manufacturer, has confirmed it has upgraded its popular SR10 to SR10 XXR format. The (…)Presented by: Radical Motorsport
NASCAR 23hr ago
NASCAR outlines rule changes for 2023 season
NASCAR has announced a series of update to policies and procedures for its Cup Series events this season. In addition to the move away from (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
NASCAR easing back on wheel nut penalties for 2023 season
NASCAR Cup Series teams will not be as severely punished this season if a wheel comes off while in competition. Instead of an automatic (…)
Comments