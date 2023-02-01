McLaren can call on Schumacher as F1 reserve option

McLaren can utilize Mick Schumacher as one of its reserve drivers as part of its technical partnership with Mercedes, the team has confirmed.

Schumacher has joined Mercedes in a reserve driver role after being dropped by Haas at the end of last season, and is currently the only confirmed back-up on the team’s books. Previously it had two options in Nyck de Vries and Stoffel Vandoorne, but de Vries has since been given a race seat at AlphaTauri while Vandoorne joined the Aston Martin set-up as a reserve.

McLaren also had an agreement with Alpine to use Oscar Piastri before the latter became a target for a race seat and was signed to partner Lando Norris in 2023. That left McLaren with only Alex Palou as a reserve when his IndyCar commitments allow, but it has now confirmed that Schumacher can be used, and the German has visited the McLaren Technology Center for a seat fitting.

“McLaren will be able to call on (Schumacher) as a reserve driver during the 2023 F1 season as part of our arrangement with Mercedes,” the team announced. “Welcome to the family, Mick.

“Full circle – McLaren team principal Andrea Stella worked closely with Mick’s father, the legendary Michael Schumacher, as his performance engineer (at Ferrari).”