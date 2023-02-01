Four races, three circuits for 2023 F5000 Revival race series

Seb Coppola, president of the Formula 5000 Drivers Association. has announced a four-race U.S. schedule for the group’s revival series for the beloved open-wheel formula.

“I am pleased to be able to announce a season of racing events at three of North America’s best race tracks where Formula 5000 cars competed from 1968 to 1976 — and will compete again in 2023,” said Coppola.

The 2023 U.S. Formula 5000 Revival Races are as follows:

• April 27-30 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (with HSR The Mitty)

• July 12-16: Road America (with the WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman)

• Aug. 11-12: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca (with Rolex Monterey Motorsports Pre-Reunion)

• Aug. 16-19: Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca (with Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion)

Formula 5000’s heritage is a storied one. The popular 1968-’76 SCCA pro series in the U.S. featured many of the elite drivers of the era, among them Brian Redman, David Hobbs, Mario Andretti, Mark Donohue, Jody Scheckter, Tony Adamowicz, John Cannon, Graham McRae, Al Unser Sr. and others competing in British and American chassis Chevron, Eagle, LeGrand, Lola, March, McKee, McLaren, McRae, Shadow and Surtees.

See more at VintageMotorsport.com.