Herbst to drive RWR No. 15 at Daytona

Riley Herbst has been tapped to drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing in the season-opening Daytona 500 next month.

SunnyD will be the primary partner on the car. It will be Herbst’s debut in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“It’s great to have Riley making his first NASCAR Cup Series start with RWR and be a part of the next step in his career,” said team owner Rick Ware. “We are very pleased to partner with Harvest Hill Beverage Company and promote its SunnyD brand on our No. 15 Ford Mustang in such an incredible event.”

Herbst is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Stewart-Haas Racing. Last season, Herbst finished 10th in the championship standings in his third season in the series.

“As a kid, you always dream of being able to race in the Daytona 500, and I’m able to accomplish that with Rick Ware Racing,” Herbst said. “It’s such a big event, and for it to be my first Cup start will be a crazy experience. I’m looking forward to seeing what I can do behind the wheel of the No. 15 SunnyD Ford Mustang.

“I’m appreciative to RWR for this opportunity. They’re a team that has a lot of experience in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it’ll be a chance to learn. The Fords have been fast in the Daytona 500 the last few years and their teamwork has helped them find victory lane.

“I’m hoping to lean on and learn from the other Ford drivers throughout the week as I get more comfortable in the Next Gen car and prepare for the Great American Race.”

Rick Ware Racing fields two entries in the NASCAR Cup Series, the Nos. 15 and 51. Herbst will be locked into the field as the No. 15 Ford has a charter. Cody Ware is the organization’s primary driver in the No. 51 Ford.