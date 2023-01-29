Rolex 24, Hour 18: Korthoff Mercedes falls from GTD lead

The sun has broken through over the Rolex 24 At Daytona and while some teams established themselves for the final six hours, others faltered, including the No. 32 Team Korthoff Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT3 which was leading the race in GTD when it went behind the wall with a mechanical issue. The No. 32 had begun to emerge in the GTD conversation in the early hours but the traditionally welcoming sight of sunlight was far from it for the team.

Up front, the No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh, the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06, and the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh are the top names in the GTP field. Control of the race has swapped back and forth as green flag pit stops occurred. While the No. 60 Acura leads amidst the pit stop cycle, the No. 01 and Renger van der Zande were at the front for most of the last hour.

The No. 3 Corvette is beginning to close in on the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG in GTD PRO. Antonio Garcia is currently seven seconds behind Jules Gounon. The No. 79 has not faced many challenges since the run the No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin gave them in the night — Corvette will be looking to change that.

In LMP3, the No. 87 FastMD Racing Duqueine D08 went behind the wall, further solidifying the class as a two-horse race between Sean Creech Motorsports and AWA for the final six hours.

Class leaders after the 18th hour:

GTP: Colin Braun, No.60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06

LMP2: Job Van Uitert, No.35 TDS Racing ORECA 07

LMP3: Joao Barbosa, No.33 Sean Creech Motorsports Ligier JS P320

GTD Pro: Jules Gounon, No.79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG

GTD: Daniel Morad, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG

Notes:

• Michelin Endurance Cup points were awarded at the end of this hour.

ª The No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsport Acura was given a drive-through penalty for too many crew members over the wall. The car was second in GTD when the penalty occurred.

