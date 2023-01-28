VIDEO: Rolex 24 Porsche GTP driver roundtable

Videos

Factory Porsche GTP drivers Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr, and Dane Cameron sit down with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the new class and driving and developing the Porsche 963 for the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

