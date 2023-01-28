VIDEO: Rolex 24 Porsche GTP driver roundtable

Factory Porsche GTP drivers Nick Tandy, Felipe Nasr, and Dane Cameron sit down with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the new class and driving and developing the Porsche 963 for the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.
IMSA 13hr ago
NASCAR stars sandwich sports car veterans on MPC Daytona podium
NASCAR driver Harrison Burton held off hard-charging sports car veteran Spencer Pumpelly by a slight 0.688s to earn the overall (…)
IMSA 13hr ago
Rolex 24 at Daytona Friday news and notes
Ganassi paces final practice session for GTP teams IMSA had a short, 20-minute practice Friday evening — for GTP teams (…)
Formula 1 15hr ago
Ben Sulayem's past remarks about women ‘do not reflect’ his beliefs - FIA
Historical remarks from Mohammed Ben Sulayem about women “do not reflect the President’s beliefs”, according to the FIA. An old (…)
NASCAR 17hr ago
Castroneves rules out Daytona 500 bid
Helio Castroneves is busy racing at Daytona International Speedway this weekend in the Rolex 24, but he won’t be doing the double. The (…)
IndyCar 17hr ago
Herta eager to help Wickens get back to racing in IndyCar with hand controls
Bryan Herta has wanted to run Robert Wickens in an Indy car since the two began working together last year with the Bryan Herta Autosport (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
Rebel Rock targets Corvette Z06 GT3.R for IMEC campaign
Although General Motors remains mum about potential customers for the just-revealed Corvette Z06 GT3.R, there is at least one team targeting (…)
IndyCar 18hr ago
Foyt switches Pedersen to No. 55 for 2023 IndyCar season
AJ Foyt Racing will switch car numbers for rookie Benjamin Pedersen to No. 55 after it was alerted to negative ideological connotations (…)
Rallying 20hr ago
INTERVIEW: Oliver Solberg
Last week Oliver Solberg competed in the Monte Carlo Rally, where he and his new Monster Energy Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 performed well in the (…)
IMSA 20hr ago
Corvette Z06 GT3.R "feels like a race car again" – Taylor
Jordan Taylor is going into his second year of driving something of a ‘Frankenvette’, a car designed for one class and tire and adapted to a (…)
Comments