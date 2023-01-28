Rolex 24, Hour 6: Heart of Racing leads both GT classes

With a quarter of the Rolex 24 At Daytona complete, Filipe Albuquerque is out front in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-06 as the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsports 963 has had battery problems. The Porsche spent 25 minutes in the garage changing the ESS before getting back on track 20 laps down. It’s Acura, Cadillac, Acura, Cadillac at the front, WTR chased by Action Express, Meyer Shank and Chip Ganassi Racing.

There's been a lot of action in the first 6 hours. Get up to speed: pic.twitter.com/ivmtXjn9KS — #IMSA (@IMSA) January 29, 2023

There were six GTP cars on the lead lap as the race reached the one-quarter mark, with the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac back on the lead lap with Sebastien Bourdais now at the wheel.

Heart of Racing is making a statement, leading both GTD PRO and GTD. Ross Gunn has the No. 23 Aston Martin Vantage at the head of GTD PRO, with Marco Sorensen leading GTD in the No. 27. Aston Martins and Mercedes-AMGs have regularly traded top times through the Roar and Rolex in both classes, with the Vasser Sullivan Lexuses often nipping at their heels. Twelve of the GT cars are on the same lap.

Class leaders after the sixth hour:

GTP: Filipe Albuquerque, No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport Acura ARX-06

LMP2: Rinus Veekay, No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA

LMP3: Rasmus Lindh, No. 36 Andretti Autosprot Ligier

GTD PRO: Ross Gunn, No. 23 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

GTD: Marco Sorensen, No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3

Notes and quotes

• The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG is headed toward the front of GTD PRO with Jules Gounon in the driver’s seat. Cooper MacNeil has completed his minimum drive time in the car, so it will likely be pros in the car going forward.

• The GTD No. 83 Iron Dames Lamborghini Huracan has had an issue, Sarah Bovy limping around slowly before heading into the garage to change a throttle body. The car is back on track, nine laps down from the GTD leader.

• Mason Fillippi in the LMP3 No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsports has had an accident, making contact with the wall and falling 20 laps down to the class leaders.

Jordan Taylor, GTD PRO No. 3 Corvette: “We don’t have the outright pace to compete with the top guys. I think we cycled through the front through some strategy and some slower guys getting in the car. We fought to the front in my last stint. The LMP3 cars on the restarts are as we thought. I was able to make some moves and pass some LMP3s to gap myself to the GTD field, and that helped us keep that lead through the stint. The name of the game right now is staying out of trouble — which is difficult in traffic, but so far so good.”

HOUR 6 STANDINGS