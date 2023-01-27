VIDEO: Rolex 24 Acura GTP driver roundtable

Factory Acura GTP drivers Simon Pagenaud, Ricky Taylor and Tom Blomqvist sit down with RACER’s Marshall Pruett to discuss the new class and driving and developing the ARX-06 for the upcoming WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

 

