Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing

Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing

Podcasts

Inside the SCCA - A new era in sports car racing

By January 27, 2023 10:58 AM

By |

Episode 86 of Inside the SCCA is a keynote I moderated for the SCCA’s National Convention. On the eve of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona, IMSA President John Doonan and SCCA VP Eric Prill join me to discuss the return of GTP, new U.S. involvement in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and how SCCA continues to be a critical part of professional motorsports.

, IMSA, Podcasts, SCCA / SportsCar Magazine

MX-5 Cup | Round 2 – Daytona | Livestream

LATEST NEWS

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More SCCA / SportsCar Magazine
Home