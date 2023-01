Arrow McLaren completed its staggered rollout of its 2023 IndyCar liveries on Thursday when it released images of the No.5 Chevrolet that Pato O’Ward will race during the coming season.

O’Ward will be looking to get himself back into championship contention this year after finishing seventh in the 2022 standings, although wins at Barber and Iowa and pole at Mid-Ohio reinforced the Mexican’s status as a regular podium threat.