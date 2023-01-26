Alfa Romeo names Alunni Bravi new F1 boss

Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 team will not have a team principal as part of its new structure but instead will be led by Alessandro Alunni Bravi in the role of team representative.

Alunni Bravi joined the board Sauber Group in 2017 and has been the managing director since 2022, a role the Italian will continue to hold alongside his new F1 responsibilities. Alunni Bravi — who has previous team principal experience with junior team Trident — will represent the team both on and off track, freeing up new Sauber Group CEO Andreas Seidl (pictured at right, above, with Alunni Bravi) to focus on the overall growth of the company.

“I want to thank Andreas and our shareholders for their trust, and I want to reiterate my commitment to giving my best to live up to their expectations and represent the team in the best possible way,” Alunni Bravi said. “It is a huge privilege to keep working with a group of incredible people who, over many years, have helped me integrate within the Sauber Group: what they gave me in this time will enable me to fulfill this task and represent the team according to our shared vision and our objectives.

“I am fully conscious of the work we have ahead of us and of the challenges that face us: I approach this task with humility, knowing I am part of a strong team that will get the job done, and with the belief we have everything we need for a successful future.”

Seidl joined Sauber from McLaren last month and the team had stated at the time that the German would find a candidate to take on the running of the F1 team while he helps prepare for the team’s Audi partnership in 2026.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi to the role of team representative, in addition to his existing duties of managing director of the Group,” Seidl said. “His vast experience in motorsport has equipped him with all the tools he needs to succeed, and his intimate knowledge of the team, of which he has been part for more than five years, will ensure stability and continuity in our progression.

“Alessandro representing the team during the Formula 1 championship will allow me to focus on growing the Group and preparing for the challenges and opportunities that await us.

“I thank Alessandro for his belief in our vision and I welcome him to this additional position. I am convinced this is another valuable addition to what is without any doubt a very strong team, from the drivers to the management team, to each one of our employees, capable of building on last year’s success and creating a bright future for Sauber.”