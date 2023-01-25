VIDEO: Rolex 24 paddock walk with IMSA President John Doonan

IMSA president John Doonan and RACER’s Marshall Pruett take a walk through the Rolex 24 At Daytona paddock and discuss their introduction to IMSA as kids and all that’s new and interesting in the paddock as the 2023 season is about to launch.
IMSA 58m ago
Countdown to the Rolex 24: GTD PRO
In its second year as a class, GTD PRO isn’t set to see any growth for the full-season entries, but the quality certainly won’t diminish, (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
INSIGHT: How Nashville GP fencing is helping America’s F1 venues
Have you ever found yourself wondering why certain race series don’t take place at specific circuits? Track layouts that look awesome and (…)
Insights & Analysis 1hr ago
INTERVIEW: Christian Horner explains the F1 teams' opposition to Andretti Cadillac's proposal
It’s hardly been a quiet Formula 1 off-season, but most of the talking has been between F1 and the FIA. Even the Andretti Cadillac (…)
TV 3hr ago
Racing on TV, January 27-29
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted. Friday, January 27 Saturday, January 28 Sunday, January 29 Key: SDD: Same day (…)
IMSA 3hr ago
HPD releases documentary on development of the Acura ARX-06
Honda Performance Development is giving racing fans an inside look at the creation of its latest race car, the ARX-06 LMDh car, with a (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
Arrow McLaren takes wraps off Rosenqvist's IndyCar livery
The phased rollout of Arrow McLaren IndyCar liveries continued on Wednesday with the unveiling of the paint scheme that Felix Rosenqvist (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Haas to go first with January 31 livery reveal
Haas will kick off the Formula 1 launch season by unveiling its 2023 livery next Tuesday, January 31. The team has a new title partner in (…)
Insights & Analysis 8hr ago
The RACER Mailbag, January 25
Welcome to the RACER Mailbag. Questions for any of RACER’s writers can be sent to mailbag@racer.com. Due to the high volume of (…)
