VIDEO: Rolex 24 paddock walk with IMSA President John Doonan

By January 25, 2023 9:19 AM

IMSA president John Doonan and RACER’s Marshall Pruett take a walk through the Rolex 24 At Daytona paddock and discuss their introduction to IMSA as kids and all that’s new and interesting in the paddock as the 2023 season is about to launch.

