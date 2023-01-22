VIDEO: Roaring with the Bus Bros

Team Penske IndyCar stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin join for some insights and fun after getting acclimated with the Tower Motorsports LMP2 car they’ll race for the first time at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
IMSA 1hr ago
Roar Before the 24 news and notes
New GTP practice session, qualifying pushed back Due to some software changes, IMSA has added a GTP-only practice session (…)
Rallying 3hr ago
Ogier takes record-breaking ninth WRC Monte Carlo Rally win
Sebastien Ogier has taken a record ninth win on the Monte Carlo Rally, leading from start to finish in the opening round of the 2023 FIA (…)
IMSA 16hr ago
Porsche tops wet fifth Roar Before the 24 session
With rain starting more than an hour before the beginning of the two hour final test session of the Roar Before the 24, the only one run in (…)
IMSA 18hr ago
Goldburg, Griffin become first winners of IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona
The action came early and fast in the debut race of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Saturday. Once things settled into a rhythm, (…)
International Racing 20hr ago
O. Eriksson takes Nitro RX victory in Trois-Rivieres
Oliver Eriksson broke Olsbergs MSE’s victory duck in Nitro Rallycross, leading home brother and teammate Kevin Eriksson in the (…)
IMSA 20hr ago
Roar Before the 24 session four dominated again by MSR Acura
The Roar Before the 24 GTP times for the penultimate session – and possibly last dry outing – before qualifying remained divided by (…)
IMSA 22hr ago
New GTD Porsches struggling with top speed at Roar Before the 24
After failing to post competitive times, the teams campaigning the new 992-generation Porsche are grumbling about the Balance of Performance (…)
Rallying 22hr ago
Ogier’s WRC Monte Carlo Rally lead narrows as Rovanpera puts on a charge
Sebastien Ogier moved a step closer to a record-breaking ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory after producing another faultless drive in the (…)
Comments