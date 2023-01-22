VIDEO: Roaring with the Bus Bros

IMSA

Team Penske IndyCar stars Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin join for some insights and fun after getting acclimated with the Tower Motorsports LMP2 car they’ll race for the first time at the Rolex 24 At Daytona.

