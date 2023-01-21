VIDEO: Roar Before the 24 day two with Bourdais and Goodwin

Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report from the second day of testing for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Cadillac Racing driver provides more deep insights on the new GTP class and cars.
IMSA 6m ago
Goldburg, Griffin become first winners of IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at Daytona
The action came early and fast in the debut race of the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge on Saturday. Once things settled into a rhythm, (…)
International Racing 1hr ago
O. Eriksson takes Nitro RX victory in Trois-Rivieres
Oliver Eriksson broke Olsbergs MSE’s victory luck in Nitro Rallycross, leading home brother and teammate Kevin Eriksson in the (…)
IMSA 2hr ago
Roar Before the 24 session four dominated again by MSR Acura
The Roar Before the 24 GTP times for the penultimate session – and possibly last dry outing – before qualifying remained divided by (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
New GTD Porsches struggling with top speed at Roar Before the 24
After failing to post competitive times, the teams campaigning the new 992-generation Porsche are grumbling about the Balance of Performance (…)
Rallying 4hr ago
Ogier’s WRC Monte Carlo Rally lead narrows as Rovanpera puts on a charge
Sebastien Ogier moved a step closer to a record-breaking ninth Monte Carlo Rally victory after producing another faultless drive in the (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
Acura class of the field in Roar Before the 24 session three
The third test session of the Roar Before the 24 saw a much more stratified order of the GTP manufacturers. The Acura teams once again (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 5hr ago
Road America to host 2024 and ’25 SCCA Runoffs
The Sports Car Club of America will return to Road America in 2024 and 2025 for the 61st and 62nd runnings of the annual National (…)
IMSA 8hr ago
Convergence, relevance key to sports car racing’s growth, says Ganassi’s Hull
The introduction of the Grand Touring Prototype class at Daytona International Speedway this weekend at the Roar Before the 24 is just (…)
International Racing 10hr ago
Nitro RX to permanently retire Block's No. 43
Nitro Rallycross has announced it will retire the No. 43 in honor of Ken Block. Block, a two-time competitor in Nitro Rallycross (at the (…)
