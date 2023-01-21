VIDEO: Roar Before the 24 day two with Bourdais and Goodwin

Videos

January 21, 2023 7:01 PM

Sebastien Bourdais, Marshall Pruett, and Graham Goodwin report from the second day of testing for the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Cadillac Racing driver provides more deep insights on the new GTP class and cars.

