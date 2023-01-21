Nitro RX to permanently retire Block's No. 43

Nitro Rallycross has announced it will retire the No. 43 in honor of Ken Block.

Block, a two-time competitor in Nitro Rallycross (at the 2018 and 2019 Nitro World Games), died January 2 after a snowmobile accident.

“Ken’s achievements behind the wheel are legendary, matched only by his passion for the sport,” Nitro Rallycross said in a statement. “A creative force, Ken’s viral videos transformed rallycross and opened it up to a new generation of fans. His shared passion for progression with Nitro RX creator Travis Pastrana also helped make Travis’ vision for the series a reality. A founding Nitro RX driver, Ken was the first to answer Travis’ call five years ago and join Nitro RX for its 2018 debut. He was also on hand alongside Travis at the press conference to announce the inaugural event.”

The news comes after the World Rally Championship also announced it would retire the number for the 2023 season. Block contested 24 WRC rounds between 2007-18, claiming a best result of seventh in Mexico in 2013

Nitro Rallycross’ ruling, by contrast, is permanent, although the No. 43 will be available for a member of the Block family to use in future should they wish.

Block’s eldest daughter Lia has already competed on the Nitro Rallycross bill, racing in Sierra Car last season and the Side-by-Side category this year – she’s contested four out of six rounds so far, claiming a best finish of fifth in the second Glen Helen race and the second Phoenix race and sits seventh in the class standings.

This weekend, at Nitro Rallycross’ first snow and ice event at Circuit Trois-Rivières in Trois-Rivières, Quebec, series founder and reigning champion Travis Pastrana is also running a tribute livery inspired by the “snow camo” of the rally car Block ran in 2005.