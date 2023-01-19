Leclerc hoping small improvements can yield big returns for himself and Ferrari

Charles Leclerc says he remains motivated by last year’s failure to win the Formula 1 world championship, but doesn’t feel he needs to make any specific changes to his driving.

The Ferrari driver had a commanding lead after three rounds of the season but Max Verstappen and Red Bull hit back strongly to dominate the rest of the year and wrap up both titles early. Speaking on a YouTube blog from his training camp in the Dolomites, Leclerc says there’s not been a focus on a specific aspect of his driving that he wants to improve, but rather a focus on applying the lessons of his own experience.

“I think I mature every season — you learn new things, so you change as a driver,” Leclerc said. “Whether there is a particular change where I was like, ‘OK, this I need to change,’ not really. It’s just small improvements. After every mistake you learn and you grow, so I’m more mature. But there’s not been a particular change, no.”

Leclerc says the two-week camp is fueled by his desire to do a better job this season than last, in which he ended up fighting Sergio Perez for the runner-up spot at the final round in Abu Dhabi after the title fight had been long decided.

“Sure, there are some days I’m not particularly happy to go training, but it’s life, it’s part of the game. At the end, winning is what motivates me. In 2022, we didn’t make it, but I’m planning to do it this year.

“So we need to be as prepared as possible, and training is part of it. You need to be fit inside the car and we are giving the best just to be the best driver out there on the track.

“It’s been incredible — loads of fun moments but a lot of hard training as well, which is needed. I can’t wait already to be back in the car — not too many days left, so that’s great … I hope 2023 will be our year.”