Vintage race cars contribute to big Saturday at Mecum Kissimmee

Following up on the preview story of the race cars headed to auction at Mecum Kissimmee, three of those machines, along with hundreds of others, found new owners last Saturday at the Osceola Heritage Park auction.

The top-selling race car of the auction, and currently sitting at No. 7 in the Kissimmee 2023 Top 10 is the 1969 Dodge Hemi Daytona NASCAR (pictured above). Driven by NASCAR hall of famer Bobby Allison in period, this car sold for $1,430,000.

A bit later in the afternoon, Dan Gurney’s 1968 Eagle Offenhauser Indy Car crossed the block. Serial No. 404 that finished second in the 1968 Indy 500 and won three Indy Car races with Gurney behind the wheel sold for $1,100,000 and currently sits at No. 10 in the Kissimmee 2023 Top 10.

