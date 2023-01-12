Race Industry Week interview: Mike Hull of Chip Ganassi Racing

Mike Hull, Managing Director, Chip Ganassi Racing, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hull has played an integral part in Ganassi’s 14 IndyCar Series Championships, working closely with some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport like Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alex Zanardi just to name a few. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.

