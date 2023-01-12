Race Industry Week interview: Mike Hull of Chip Ganassi Racing

Mike Hull, Managing Director, Chip Ganassi Racing, joined us for Race Industry Week 2022. Hull has played an integral part in Ganassi’s 14 IndyCar Series Championships, working closely with some of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport like Scott Dixon, Dario Franchitti, Juan Pablo Montoya and Alex Zanardi just to name a few. Hosted by Paul Pfanner of RACER.com.
IndyCar 41m ago
Larson to run 2024 Indy 500 with Arrow McLaren
Arrow McLaren will expand to four cars for the Indianapolis 500 in 2024, and it’s well worth the effort as one of the world’s great (…)
TV 1hr ago
Racing on TV, January 14-15
A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites: LucasOilRacing.TV MAVTV.com MotorTrendOnDemand.com (…)
Bikes 1hr ago
INTERVIEW: Adam Cianciarulo
“That’s the most technical track I’ve ever been on,”Adam Cianciarulo said to longtime race mechanic Just Shantie. Minutes after (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Canapino joins Juncos Hollinger for 2023 IndyCar season
The blue and white flag of Argentina will be represented in numerous ways during the upcoming NTT IndyCar Series season with the signing of (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Countdown to GTP at Daytona: The business case for manufacturers
Selling a racing program to the bean counters or a board of directors whose sole focus is moving road cars isn’t always an easy task. (…)
NASCAR 4hr ago
Harvick to retire from NASCAR at the end of the 2023 season
Kevin Harvick will call it a career after one more season in the NASCAR Cup Series. Harvick and Stewart-Haas Racing announced Thursday (…)
IMSA 4hr ago
Cadillac unveils liveries for its V-LMDh race cars
Cadillac has revealed three common-themed but color-varied liveries for the V-LMDh race cars that will make their public debut next (…)
Formula 1 5hr ago
Mercedes to follow Ferrari with Feb. 15 launch
Mercedes will unveil its 2023 Formula 1 car one day after Ferrari on February 15, the team has announced. The W14 — or to give it its full (…)
IMSA 15hr ago
IMSA releases a packed entry list for the Roar Before the 24
Thanks in large part to the new GTP class where Acura, BMW, Cadillac and Porsche will compete, anticipation is exceptionally high for the (…)
Industry 20hr ago
Michelin Motorsport: Sustained acceleration
In the quest for a genuinely sustainable future, among those pushing hardest are companies in the automotive sector, accelerating (…)Presented by: Michelin
Comments